38,474 Shares in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 47.4% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,076 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

