Glazer Capital LLC Sells 266,346 Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) by 75.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,346 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 450,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $862,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,610,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,678,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after buying an additional 97,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGAM opened at $9.21 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

