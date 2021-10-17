Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 71,848 Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.71% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFDR. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,844,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000.

Shares of PFDR opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

