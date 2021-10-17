Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Prologis also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.06-4.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.53.

NYSE:PLD opened at $136.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.75. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

