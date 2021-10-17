Glazer Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period.

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

