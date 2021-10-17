California Public Employees Retirement System Has $39.72 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $39,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $215.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.74. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $220.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

