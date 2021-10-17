California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 74,644 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,480,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $43,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

