California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 44,052 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,052 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of The AES worth $41,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The AES in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 32.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

