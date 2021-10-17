VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,203,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,179 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $37,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

