Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,896 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $35,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE CTLT opened at $128.77 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.06.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,673 shares of company stock valued at $29,701,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.