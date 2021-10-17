Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Separately, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth $4,915,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAFU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

