Glazer Capital LLC Sells 159,379 Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) by 79.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,379 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NBSTU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBSTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.