Glazer Capital LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,400 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EUSGU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

