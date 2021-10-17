Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,969 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDTXU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,652,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 99.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

EDTXU opened at $10.25 on Friday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDTXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU).

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.