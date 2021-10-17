Glazer Capital LLC Has $392,000 Position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,975 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRPMU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $12,000,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $10,160,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $7,725,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $6,000,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $5,741,000.

Get B. Riley Principal 150 Merger alerts:

BRPMU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.