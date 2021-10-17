Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Waldencast Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,950,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth $348,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth $995,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WALD opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

