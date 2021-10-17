Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 634.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth about $66,587,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Waters by 590.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Waters by 143.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 123,204 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT opened at $344.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.99. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $208.81 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.