Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,029 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 372,681 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 304,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 81,877 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 195,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

SHG opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.