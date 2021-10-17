Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of SBLK opened at $22.07 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,647.06%.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.