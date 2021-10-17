Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

SPGI stock opened at $443.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.07. The company has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

