National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 16.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in National Grid by 95.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6,299.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,637 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

