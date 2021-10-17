Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale raised Barclays to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.83.

Shares of BCS opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.