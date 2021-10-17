Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

