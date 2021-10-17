Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,068 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Globant by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Globant by 64.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 73.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $302.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.15. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $332.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.