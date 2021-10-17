Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,773 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after buying an additional 85,836 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,277,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $15,911,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Shares of HZNP opened at $112.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $116.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.