4,019 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hologic by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Hologic by 30.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Hologic by 34.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,218,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

