PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDL Community Bancorp were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDLB. M3F Inc. boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 532,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 74,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in PDL Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of PDLB stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.85%.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

