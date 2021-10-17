LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,839,000 after purchasing an additional 418,371 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $295,332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,256 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

