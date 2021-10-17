Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 68,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $38.63 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.