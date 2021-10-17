Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 293,553 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 293,553 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock worth $1,287,742. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

