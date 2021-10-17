CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $171.00 price objective on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.35.

Shares of CRSP opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $84.38 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

