Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 157.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 45,621 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, McMahon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Shares of BLOK opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.