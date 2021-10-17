Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $58,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

