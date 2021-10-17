Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $53.89 Million Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,892,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $11,796,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $4,472,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $364,705,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $7,216,000.

Get monday.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.70.

Shares of MNDY opened at $358.71 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $425.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.09.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.