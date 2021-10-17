Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,017,563 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 126,704 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $46,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.