LPL Financial LLC Sells 48,899 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,899 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $19,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 86,343 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 510,474 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 200.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $51.18 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

