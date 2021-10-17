Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 393,518 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 4,572.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,518 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 286,147 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,097,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,414 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $29.45 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.