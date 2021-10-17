Stifel Financial Corp Has $12.05 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,041 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 109,614 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $14,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.55.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

