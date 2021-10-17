Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 89.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

