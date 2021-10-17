Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NUE opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $128.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

