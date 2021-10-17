10,836 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 117,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

HOMB opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.