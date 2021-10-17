Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $100.38 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

