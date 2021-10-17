Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

