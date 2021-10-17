Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.62

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.62 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.75). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 135,023 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

The company has a market cap of £177.95 million and a PE ratio of 30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.48.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

