Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Short Interest Down 48.7% in September

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the September 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 10,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Athenex by 3,999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 2,047,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 3,942.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 717,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 663,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,660,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 636,805 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,118,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $2.77 on Friday. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $302.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ATNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Athenex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

