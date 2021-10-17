Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the September 15th total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,246. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Alico by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alico by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alico by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 60,644 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alico by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

ALCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alico stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Alico’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

