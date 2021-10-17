Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 866,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

