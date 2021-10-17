Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 110,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,128,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $114.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $116.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

