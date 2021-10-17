Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $148,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,628 shares of company stock worth $93,972,004 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $171.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $177.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -105.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

