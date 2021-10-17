Algert Global LLC Sells 8,960 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.05% of The Cato worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO opened at $17.05 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $384.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.95.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Cato had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

About The Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

